Regina youth launch initiative to improve eco-friendly transit

It's exhausting and frustrating living with a chronic illness in Regina and having to use the bus transit system, says an organizer with a youth-led climate action group.

"Having a bus system here that's really cohesive and really efficient will be so great and just take so much strain off a lot of chronically ill folk," said Sydney Chadwick, an organizer with Fridays for Future Regina.

Chadwick's condition is called erythromelalgia, which causes pain and swelling in your hands and feet.

It also causes Chadwick to experience chronic fatigue. That's why having a better transit system is so important to her, and it's part of the reason why she's helping spearhead the group's Easy Breezy Bike Challenge.

The challenge will compile a list of problem areas within the city for those who use eco-friendly transit — such as a broken sidewalk or areas where it's dangerous to bike.

Participants in the challenge will record themselves using their phone while moving around the city using eco-friendly transportation such as biking, walking, jogging, taking a bus, roller skating and skateboarding. People can submit their entry to fridaysforfuturereginask@gmail.com or post their submissions on social media with the hashtag #easybreezybikechallenge. The deadline for submissions is May 20.

Data will be collected from the submissions and used to start a conversation around better eco-transit with city council, Chadwick said.

The idea for the challenge came from the youth group talking about how hard it is to get around the city.

Not everyone within the youth group has access to a vehicle for transportation. Some are just in Grade 9.

"It's really frustrating that you need to get a car to get around Regina successfully ... some of us can't get cars. We want better ways to get around the city." she said.

Chadwick said the group is excited to see the community get involved.

Due to the pandemic, the group wasn't able to hold any of their climate action strikes. The challenge is a way to get everyone involved without having them together as a group.

Fellow organizer Ada Dechene said she tries to get around the city by walking and biking.

Dechene's come across challenges with pedestrian lights flashing at the same time as turn right signals in intersections and crumbling sidewalks.

"We're trying to see what we can change, and what we need to focus our future actions on," said Dechene.