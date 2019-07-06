Regina youth faces 15 charges for 12 different offences

A 17-year-old Regina youth has been charged in relation to an alleged crime spree between June 9 and June 22.

The male, who was arrested June 22, faces 15 charges after an investigation into 12 different offences.

Among the alleged crimes:

On June 9, shots were fired at the backdoor of a house on Athol Street. There were five occupants in the house and no one was injured.

A few days later, on June 13, someone shot through the front door of a house on Froom Crescent. There were 12 people inside the house and none were injured.

Later that night, a house was broken into on Snowbirds Crescent and a woman's purse and car keys were stolen. The youth allegedly stole a car there, which was retrieved at Lumsden a few days later.

Another shooting was reported that day at a residence on 2nd Avenue North. The occupants noticed a bullet went through the siding of their house and through a television. They believed the shooting happened overnight while they slept. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

On June 14, the same residence on Athol Street from the June 9 incident was shot at again. Police recovered what appeared to be several .22-calibre shell casings.

There were six other incidents of stolen vehicles that are related to this alleged crime spree, and an incident where a vehicle fled police at high speed.

The 17-year-old male is charged with two counts of break and enter, four counts of discharge of a firearm with intent and four counts of stolen property (autos) over $5,000, among other charges.

The youth, who cannot be named as he is considered a youth, made his first court appearance on these charges in youth court on June 24.