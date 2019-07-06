Skip to Main Content
Regina youth faces 15 charges for 12 different offences
Saskatchewan

A 17-year-old Regina male has been charged in relation to an alleged crime spree between June 9 and June 22.

The charges include break and enter, auto theft and discharge of a firearm

CBC News
The 17-year-old youth cannot be named in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. (CBC)

The male, who was arrested June 22, faces 15 charges after an investigation into 12 different offences.

Among the alleged crimes:

  • On June 9, shots were fired at the backdoor of a house on Athol Street. There were five occupants in the house and no one was injured.
  • A few days later, on June 13, someone shot through the front door of a house on Froom Crescent. There were 12 people inside the house and none were injured.
  • Later that night, a house was broken into on Snowbirds Crescent and a woman's purse and car keys were stolen. The youth allegedly stole a car there, which was retrieved at Lumsden a few days later.
  • Another shooting was reported that day at a residence on 2nd Avenue North. The occupants noticed a bullet went through the siding of their house and through a television. They believed the shooting happened overnight while they slept. Nobody was hurt in the incident.
  • On June 14, the same residence on Athol Street from the June 9 incident was shot at again. Police recovered what appeared to be several .22-calibre shell casings.

There were six other incidents of stolen vehicles that are related to this alleged crime spree, and an incident where a vehicle fled police at high speed.

The 17-year-old male is charged with two counts of break and enter, four counts of discharge of a firearm with intent and four counts of stolen property (autos) over $5,000, among other charges.

The youth, who cannot be named as he is considered a youth, made his first court appearance on these charges in youth court on June 24.

