Regina women come together to bring vintage market to the city

Susie Hilton and Susan Birley met last fall through a mutual friend and a mutual love of antiques.

Now they've come together to organize the Queen City Vintage Market, the first of its kind since 2013.

The market, whichfeatures vendors from all over Saskatchewan and a few from Manitoba. takes place at the Caledonia Curling Club in Regina this Friday from noon to 8 p.m. CST and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Hilton owns the antique shop Grace and Thyme. She has a large collection of antiques ranging from 100-year-old books, to furniture upcycled to fit a modern style.

"I really think things that are old have a little more soul to them, they usually have a story," Hilton said, "You have an opportunity to engage in conversation about where the piece came from and what it means to you."

Birley owns an online store called Cathedral Dry Goods Antique and Vintage. She said current trends related to vintage items are a big reason why collecting antiques has become so popular.

"There's all these decorating trends like farmhouse style and mid-century style," Birley said, "Upcycling and painting furniture with chalk paint, all of those trends have helped revitalize an interest in antiques."

What to expect at the market

Hilton will be selling items at the market from her collection, which she has been growing for decades.

"Since I was a teenager and got my first job, one of my favourite things to do was go rumble around a flea-market or antique shop and see what kind of treasures I could find." Hilton said.

Birley, who has been collecting since the 70s, says she likes to collect pretty or unusual items.

"I remember my first purchase was an old railroad trunk with the drawers on one side and the hanger on the other," Birley said, "I remember buying that and being really thrilled about it."

Birley said there will be all sorts of of trinkets and treasures at the event: old barware, farm tools, jewelry, furniture and more.

"It's sort of catering to everybody who has any interest in vintage or antique." Birley said.