'Still fighting': Women's March takes to Regina streets

Kaitlyn McNeill is only 13 years old, but she's determined to make the world a better place for women.

McNeill and dozens of others took part in the annual Women's March in Regina Saturday. Despite the wind chill brushing the -40 C mark, it didn't stop people from coming out.

McNeill said she became inspired to fight for women's rights after she witnessed one of her teachers being bullied by her classmates.

"She was ... called sexist things and someone even told her 'No wonder our class isn't learning anything. It's because we're being taught by a girl,'" said McNeill. "I wanted to make a difference and support people who go through the same things as she does."

Marchers walk along Victoria Avenue for the fourth annual Women's March in Regina on Saturday. This year's route was shortened because of the extreme cold. (Ethan Williams/CBC )

The Regina march is one contingent of many women's marches happening Saturday. Thousands are expected to walk in marches across Canada and around the world. The first event was held in Washington, D.C. in 2017 to send a message advocating for women's rights after the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Lori Johb helped organize the Regina march. As a healthcare worker, she said she's seen the inequalities women face on a daily basis. It spurred her to take action.

"It's a shame, I think, that we're still fighting for rights that women have died for decades ago," Johb said.

Lori Johb helped organize this year's Women's March in Regina. She said she's marching for all women affected by violence as well as missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Ethan Williams/CBC )

Johb said she's marching for women who are victims of violence — especially given that some areas of Saskatchewan have the highest rate of violence against women in the country — as well as missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Men also join in the march

Holding a sign reading "He For She," Darren Hehn said he was joining his wife, Suzanne, and daughter, Stephanie, in the march because it's important for him to support women's issues.

"As a man I have some responsibility and bear some control and help that I can provide for the cause," said Hehn.

Suzanne Hehn (left), Darren Hehn and Stephanie Hehn braved the cold temperatures Saturday to walk in the Women's March in Regina. Darren said his wife and daughter have inspired him to march for women's rights. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

"All of us have mothers, sisters, daughters, granddaughters. There's a lot of divisive issues that either women or other minorities face. I think it's important that we show our support for that."

Saskatoon will also play host to a Women's March starting at 4 p.m. CST on Saturday.