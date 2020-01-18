'Still fighting': Women's March takes to Regina streets
Dozens turned out despite extreme cold warnings
Kaitlyn McNeill is only 13 years old, but she's determined to make the world a better place for women.
McNeill and dozens of others took part in the annual Women's March in Regina Saturday. Despite the wind chill brushing the -40 C mark, it didn't stop people from coming out.
McNeill said she became inspired to fight for women's rights after she witnessed one of her teachers being bullied by her classmates.
"She was ... called sexist things and someone even told her 'No wonder our class isn't learning anything. It's because we're being taught by a girl,'" said McNeill. "I wanted to make a difference and support people who go through the same things as she does."
The Regina march is one contingent of many women's marches happening Saturday. Thousands are expected to walk in marches across Canada and around the world. The first event was held in Washington, D.C. in 2017 to send a message advocating for women's rights after the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Lori Johb helped organize the Regina march. As a healthcare worker, she said she's seen the inequalities women face on a daily basis. It spurred her to take action.
"It's a shame, I think, that we're still fighting for rights that women have died for decades ago," Johb said.
Johb said she's marching for women who are victims of violence — especially given that some areas of Saskatchewan have the highest rate of violence against women in the country — as well as missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Men also join in the march
Holding a sign reading "He For She," Darren Hehn said he was joining his wife, Suzanne, and daughter, Stephanie, in the march because it's important for him to support women's issues.
"As a man I have some responsibility and bear some control and help that I can provide for the cause," said Hehn.
"All of us have mothers, sisters, daughters, granddaughters. There's a lot of divisive issues that either women or other minorities face. I think it's important that we show our support for that."
Saskatoon will also play host to a Women's March starting at 4 p.m. CST on Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.