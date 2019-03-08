Sewer gas leak in Regina home makes woman sick, prompting warning to others

Cindy Stone knew something was wrong when she woke up sick and disorientated and saw her dog acting strange.

"I was just so dizzy and crashing into the walls. I just couldn't get focused," Stone said.

Stone says she fell asleep in her Regina home Wednesday evening while watching TV and woke up around 2:00 a.m. CST the next morning.

"I turned over and all of a sudden I was really dizzy and nauseous and my chest was hurting," she said.

She tried to get some water and noticed her dog, Ray, was restless and wouldn't settle down.

She initially thought it was a carbon monoxide leak, so she woke up her husband.

They checked their carbon monoxide detector. It appeared to be working fine, she said, yet her symptoms persisted.

She tried to open a window but they were frozen shut.

Her symptoms got worse. She began throwing up. She was finally able to pry open a window.

She said the fresh air began to help, so she took a Gravol and was able to fall back asleep.

She later found out her sickness was caused by sewer gas poisoning.

Blocked sewer gas vent

Stone called SaskEnergy as soon as she woke up.

"They came out very quickly. I was really happy about that," she said.

They took readings for carbon monoxide and natural gas, but found the levels were normal.

They continued to investigate and found ice blocking two vents on the roof used to air out sewer gas.

Stone said her husband usually checks the roof for maintenance reasons but hadn't been able to lately because of the cold weather.

Nevertheless, she didn't expect sewer gas poisoning because neither of them had noticed a sewer gas smell in their house.

"It's shocking," she said. "It's scary when you do really check into it and find out that this gas, the more you're exposed to it over a long period, it becomes odourless."

Sharing story to warn others

Stone is sharing what happened to her in hopes of preventing it from happening to someone else.

"A lot of people just kind of chalk it up to having a flu for getting winter sick, but I knew from my dizziness that it wasn't really like a flu," she said.

Stone is reminding people to maintain their vents, especially in the winter.

Casey MacLeod, a spokesperson for SaskEnergy, said sewer gas calls are quite common for SaskEnergy and anyone who comes across a strange odour in their house should call SaskEnergy immediately.