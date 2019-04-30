'Everything can be reused': Regina woman turns trash into fashion for charity
It started as a fun craft.
Colinda Madarash tried to make a chandelier out of paper clips after seeing the idea online. It didn't work, but her daughter saw the pieces on the kitchen table and said, "That would make a great dress."
Three years later, Madarash has designed and made 38 pieces of trash fashion.
A dress made out of Frank's RedHot bottles, a top and skirt made of rope and a two-piece ensemble made of dog toys are just some of her creations. She said the dresses can take her anywhere from one to 80 hours to make.
Madarash said she is mostly inspired by colours.
"It's awesome. You can do anything you want. There are no guidelines, there are restrictions and it's a lot of fun."
"Anything can become a piece of fashion."
Madarash said she is passionate about composting, reusing, upcycling and donating. She said she feels good knowing that the materials she uses won't end up in a landfill.
All of the items Madarash has created have sold. But Madarash hasn't taken a cent.
Customers can donate to local charities as payment. If they pay her in cash, she donates the money herself.
"Some women will go out and spend two, three hundred dollars on a dress to go to a gala in support of something that they're passionate," said Madarash. "A friend of mine had bought one dress with bags of socks because I believe Sofia House was holding a pink lady gala and she wanted a dress but rather than waste money, she paid with socks."
Madarash said her favourite design was a pink ribbon dress which she made in honour of a friend battling breast cancer. It sold for $200, which she donated to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre.
People have also "bought" her items by donating turkeys, backpacks full of school supplies, potatoes, cooking sheets, socks, underwear, toothpaste and toothbrushes.
Now, her dresses are made-to-order.
Madarash said she has saved some of the money she made by selling crafts to plant trees in the community. She encourages other people to give back.
"Donate, donate, donate. Nothing is useless."
