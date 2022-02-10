23-year-old Regina woman charged with sexual assault

Officers arrested a 23-year-old woman from Regina who is now charged with sexual assault.

According to police, the charges are in connection with an investigation into allegations of a sexual relationship between 23-year-old Tori Lynn Peterson and a 15-year-old male teenager.

The Regina Children's Justice Centre was in charge of the investigation and was assisted by the RCMP.

The Regina Police Service said they first received the allegation on Jan. 28, 2022.

Officers arrested the Regina woman on Tuesday.

Peterson faces charges of sexual assault and sexual interference, according to police.

She has been released on conditions.

Her court appearance is set for March 28, 2022, according to police.