Regina woman sentenced after toddler poisoning

A Regina woman has been sentenced to eight months in jail for poisoning a child last year.

Jessica Rae Fehr was originally charged with aggravated assault and administering a noxious substance to the 21-month-old girl.

Police said that on May 11, 2021, emergency services responded to a call at a home in the 100 block of Broad Street. Crews found a toddler who wasn't breathing.

Investigators were later told the girl had acute ethanol poisoning and tested positive for Benadryl.

Fehr, who is not the girl's mother, has now been convicted of causing bodily harm by criminal negligence. Her sentence also includes two years of probation.