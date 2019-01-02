Regina woman offers advice for starting the new year fresh: Reduce and donate

Tess Boehm thinks it's better to lead a simple life so, after losing a family member and with the arrival of her father-in-law, the Regina woman decided to purge her home of a mountain of items collected over the years.

"It's just time," Boehm said." We have too much stuff. We live in a world of stuff. It needs to go."

While going through items, Boehm says, she found three mops, many towels, backpacks, office supplies, multiple pairs of shoes and different sizes of clothes that all could be donated. Boehm says she has already taken several bins and a loaded van to Carmichael Outreach.

Tess Boehm and her husband, Frank, went through most of their items over the holidays. Boehm says she has taken many containers to Carmichael Outreach already. (Submitted by Tess Boehm)

"There's so many people in this city that are homeless, you know, that [community organizations] are working on to try and help them," she said.

"The problem is that we take too long to … decide to go and do it. We hold on to to too many items and they're just things. They don't mean anything."

Donating items

Rochelle Berenyi , the communications, advocacy and projects officer with Carmichael Outreach, says they need warm items and the basics of a new home such as pots, pans, bedding and other home items at this time of year. They cannot accept large furniture due to a lack of storage space, but a person donating can phone in to see whether the organization is moving people at that time.

As well, Carmichael Outreach cannot accept out-of-season clothing such as shorts or sun dresses because of their limited storage..

"We don't want to accept things that are highly damaged or really badly stained," she said. "If it's something that you consider garbage then we probably would consider it garbage, too."

Rochelle Berenyi says that 'Carmichael has a surge of donations leading up to Christmas but a noticeable drop after the holidays.' (Submitted by Rochelle Berenyi)

Throughout the year the YWCA stores items in its reclamation room. They typically have items for everyday basic survival, including toiletries, clothing, household items and some non-perishable food.

Alexis Losie, senior director of operations at the YWCA, says surpluses do not last long, and at this time of year they need underwear, shampoo and conditioner.

"Here's a good example: We received a very generous donation of seven boxes from a rugby club … of pads and deodorant," Losie said. "We were also able to share with two other community organizations that we know serve primarily women.

Alexis Losie shows some of the interesting items at the YWCA low-cost store. (Submitted by Alexis Losie)

"So if we have a surplus, it doesn't last long because we know that other community organizations would use it if we're able to share."

Losie says they cannot accept large pieces of furniture or large household items, but do accept ripped and worn T-shirts, which the YWCA's sewing club turns into tote bags.