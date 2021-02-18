Regina police looking for suspect after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound

The Regina Police Service is looking for information from the public after a woman was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, at around 10 a.m., Regina police attended the Regina General Hospital.

The woman was anonymously dropped off at the emergency room by someone who left right after, police said.

The woman had at least one gunshot wound to her body. She remains in serious but stable condition, and police say her injuries are not life-threatening at this time.

This was an isolated event and Regina residents are not in danger, according to the police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.