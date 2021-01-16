Regina woman fined $2,800 for COVID-19 health order violation
Police responding to reports of a large gathering just before 5 a.m. Saturday issued a $2,800 ticket for violation of public health orders.
Police in Regina issued another hefty COVID-19 fine on Saturday morning.
The police service got reports of a large gathering in the 2000 block of Angus Street just before 5 a.m. CST, a news release says.
When officers arrived, they found a group of people in the residence, contrary to the current provincial health order that limits the number of people who can attend a private gathering.
A woman who was a resident at the address was issued a $2,800 ticket.
Police in Regina have now issued at least 10 tickets for people violating public health orders related to COVID-19.