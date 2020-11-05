Regina woman faces attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing partner

A 21-year-old Regina woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing her partner.

The male showed up at an ER just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning with stab wounds that required immediate medical attention.

Police officers then learned there had been an incident at a home in the 1400 block of Robinson Street.

Once on the scene, police found several people at the home, including the 21-year-old woman. She was found to be in a relationship with the male in hospital with stab wounds.

The woman was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder, breach of probation and conditions of release order, and drug possession.

The police service said it was a domestic violence incident. Therefore, they will not identify the accused in order to shield the victim's identity.

