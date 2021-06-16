Regina Dollarama customer says management response to anti-Muslim harassment was dismissive

Aysha Yaqoob says she was shopping for rulers at Dollarama when a stranger in the store started harassing her.

"She went off about how she thinks I'm possessed by demons and Satan and a bunch of other stuff," Yaqoob said.

Yaqoob is a teacher who runs a non-profit that connects students with school supplies. She is also Muslim and wears a hijab.

"I tried to remove myself and tried to be polite about it and tried to kind of de-escalate the situation, but also get myself out of it."

She said she faces anti-Muslim harassment weekly, so her instinct was to walk away from the customer who wouldn't leave her alone.

"I don't think people can see beyond just my faith, my physical representation of my faith," she said. "It's exhausting because I am the same person I am [whether] I wear the hijab or not."

Her instinct to just ignore the harassment changed when she saw two kids in the store were also wearing hijabs.

"I usually just let it go. The only reason why I stopped was because I saw these girls."

She was worried they could also become targets of harassment, so she asked to speak with the manager.

"I asked her specifically, could you address these two individuals, because this is not OK," she said. "The manager flat out said that she wasn't going to do that, that she didn't see an issue with what had happened, that this never happens in [her] store."

Yaqoob said it felt like the manager was repeatedly dismissing her concerns, questioning her account and refusing to escalate the situation.

"She said, 'well, I'm the manager here. So if you have a problem with how I deal with things, you can leave.'"

Yaqoob tried to follow up via phone with the store and the district manager. She never heard back.

Company spokesperson Lyla Radmanovich said the company "aims to promote a safe, discrimination-free and inclusive store environment for both customers and employees."

"Store employees, as policy, are also instructed to not engage in any argument, altercation or confrontation between other parties, to ensure their safety at all times," they wrote in a email.

Radmanovich confirmed that the incident described by Yaqoob was reported to management, but added that store employees did not witness it.

"Due to these circumstances, store management was not in position to act further on the reported incident."

They did not answer why the company did not follow up with Yaqoob.

Yaqoob said store managers need to take religious-based harassment seriously. She believes more could have been done in this situation.

"If the manager had said, 'I understand, I'm sorry that you're going through this, I can imagine how you feel. I don't feel safe addressing them, but please come have a seat. You and I can talk,' that would have been enough for me," she said. "That's the bare minimum. [I'd] love for accountability, but the dismissal just makes it so much tougher for me to know that next time this happens, I should still report it"

Yaqoob said it felt as if her safety didn't matter. The incident happened in the wake of a string of violent and brutal anti-Muslim attacks in Canada this month. She sees her loved ones reflected in those victims and worries for her family. Yaqoob said that in light of all of the hatred, she no longer feels safe going for a walk or going shopping.

She's urging people to understand this part of being Muslim in Saskatchewan.

"This is my lived reality, and I don't know anything beyond this, which is really unfortunate because it's years of trauma and years of just me holding on to all of that and trying to still be proud of who I am and be proud of my religion and my culture."

Yaqoob called on people to speak up when they witness harassment and to call out friends and family members who make anti-Muslim or racist comments.

"Silence makes you complicit."