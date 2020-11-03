Regina woman describes 'huge fire' at playground Monday night

A witness says she saw a "huge fire" at a play structure in Regina on Monday night.

Deirdra Cossette said via Facebook Messenger that she came outside at about 9:40 p.m. CST and saw a fire underneath the play structure at Dr. Hanna Elementary School.

She said she was initially confused about what she was seeing, but once she realized it was a fire she ran to her friend's home while dialing 911.

Cossette said firefighters were already on the scene by the time she got closer to the blaze and it was under control within minutes.

Deputy Fire Chief Gordon Hewitt confirmed firefighters were called the play structure at about 9:37 p.m. CST after receiving multiple calls.

He said crews were on scene within five minutes and found rubber pellets on the playground on fire.

Hewitt said there was some damage to the steel components of the play structure, but the fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.