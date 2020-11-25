Regina woman fined $2,800 for allegedly hosting 12-person party

Police in Regina handed a 34-year-old woman a $2,800 fine for allegedly hosting a party for 12 people.



Officers were called to the 3100 block of Arens Road on Sunday for reports of a private gathering larger than the public health order allows.



Police say officers found 12 people gathering at the home and told them they were violating the public health order.



On Tuesday officers returned to the home and issued the woman the fine.



"The Regina Police Service once again urges Regina residents to familiarize themselves with the Public Health Orders in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement from the Regina Police Service said.



"There is more at stake than tickets and fines. We all have a responsibility when it comes to community health and safety."