Regina woman charged after allegedly brandishing a hatchet

A 34-year-old Regina woman is facing two weapons charges after an incident involving a hatchet.

Regina police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Albert Street at about 8:23 p.m. CST on Monday after a report of a weapon, according to a police news release.

When officers arrived they were told a woman had pulled a hatchet on someone.

Officers found the victim unharmed. Further investigation led them to the suspect.

A Regina woman is now facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police also arrested a 25-year-old man for violating a probation order.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in provincial court on Tuesday.