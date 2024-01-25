Content
27-year-old Regina woman charged with attempted murder after alleged arson

A woman told police that the suspect had forced her into the bathroom, closed the door, then set fire to the house.

Woman told police that assailant forced her into a bathroom then lit house on fire

Louise BigEagle · CBC News ·
A house on fire surrounding by men in fire protective gear spray a water hose.
Fire crews work on a house fire on the 900 block Rae Street in Regina on Jan. 2. (Regina Fire and Protective Services)

A 27-year-old Regina woman has been charged with attempted murder stemming from an alleged arson.

Regina Fire and Protective Services was called to a fire on 900 block Rae Street on Jan. 2.

Fire crews found heavy flames on the upper floor, but were able to get the fire out.

They then searched the house and found no one inside.

House with fire coming out of back window.
Firefighters found a lot of fire on the top floor, but managed to contain it. (Regina Fire and Protective Services)

A few hours later, at approximately 3:15 p.m. CST, police got a call about an assault on the 900 block of Rae Street.

Officers met with a woman who told them she had been assaulted a few hours earlier at the home where the fire happened. She told police that the suspect had forced her into the bathroom, closed the door, then set fire to the house.

The victim was able to safely escape without further injury, police said.

After investigation, police charged the 27-year-old woman with attempted murder.

She made her first appearance in court at the Regina Provincial Court House on January 19th.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Louise BigEagle

CBC Journalist

Louise is a journalist with CBC Saskatchewan since September 2022. She is Nakota/Cree from Ocean Man First Nations. She holds a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Regina. Louise can be reached at louise.bigeagle@cbc.ca.

