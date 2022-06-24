Regina woman dies from injuries in May attack; pair charged with 1st-degree murder

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Regina woman who was attacked in May and died of her injuries in June.

Lori Shannon Huntinghawk, 30, is Regina's fourth homicide of 2022.

The investigation began on May 23 at approximately 2:00 a.m. when patrol officers were dispatched following a report of a seriously injured woman in the 1200 block of Garnet Street, police said. She was taken to hospital by EMS.

Following an investigation, two suspects were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

However, on June 6, Huntinghawk died in hospital, leading the Crown to withdraw the original charges against Tegan Lestat Laplante, 24, and Ashley Rempel, 34, both of Regina, and replace them with first-degree murder.

Laplante and Rempel made their first court appearance on the new charges in provincial court on Thursday afternoon.