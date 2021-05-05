Regina woman, 24, faces several charges in connection with string of arsons

Police say a 24 year-old woman is facing several charges in connection with a string of arsons over the last two weeks in Regina.

None of these fires injured anyone, but they did result in property damage, according to Regina police.

One of the fires happened on April 23 at a house in the 1900 block Montreal Street. On April 27, five fires involving sheds, fences and grass occurred in the 100 block of College Avenue East, the 200 block of College Avenue East and the 2400 block of Francis Street.

Police say that after an investigation, the suspect was identified and located in the area of 12th Avenue and Ottawa Street Tuesday afternoon. She was arrested without incident.

The suspect faces six charges of arson causing damage to property. She made her first court appearance in provincial court Wednesday morning.