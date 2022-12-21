Dozens gather in Regina to celebrate winter solstice and reflect on the lives of ancestors

Koby Mountainhorse spent hours in frigid temperatures Wednesday morning chopping wood, piling it into a sled and stockpiling it for the circle of teepees that had been erected in front of the Saskatchewan Legislature in Regina to celebrate the winter solstice.

"It means a lot to me just being able to be out here and help where I can — making sure that all the teepees around have enough fire so they're not always cold, and if they want to cook with it too, I guess."

Dozens of people of people bundled up against the frigid temperatures joined Mountainhorse at the ceremony.

Twelve teepees surrounded another, each with a fire burning inside lit from the fire in the central teepee. There were also 13 matriarchs and 13 pipes.

Brenda Dubois sees the winter solstice as a time to reflect on the lives of ancestors. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

The thirteen teepees symbolize the relationship Indigenous women have with the grandmother moon and its 13 phases, according to Brenda Dubois, a knowledge keeper who helped organize the ceremony at the site considered sacred.

"There's a great celebration here today because we are part of this space," Dubois said. "We belong here, too. We are caretakers — not only of one another, but we are also caretakers in our relationship to dance now with a different rhythm with our other mother and our grandmother."

The winter solstice — which marks the shortest period of daylight and longest night of the year — is also a time of reflection, Dubois says.

The temperature was about -28 C and the wind chill made it feel like -41 C, according to Environment Canada, when the ceremony began, but enduring the cold is part of the experience, Dubois says.

As people sit in the teepees, it should trigger an acknowledgement that their ancestors survived this, Dubois says. (Nicholas Frew/CBC)

Some might wish they were at home instead of shivering at the ceremony, she says, but then the realization dawns on them: Their ancestors went through this, too.

"This was our ancestors' space, this was their home … They survived this for us to be here," she said. "There is reciprocity in that, as well."

Koby Mountainhorse, right, spent Wednesday morning chopping wood for the fires burning inside the teepees. (Nicholas Frew/CBC)

The winter solstice is also a time to support Indigenous women, says Rod Belanger, who helped set up the ceremony.

"This is a women's time, where we recognize this time of the year," he said.

The ceremony has defined roles for men and women, Belanger says. The men handle the more labourious work, such as chopping fire wood, while women sit in the teepees.

However, he says, the men also recognize there has been a resurgence of women who have been handed down pipes, a symbol of leadership in the community.

The ceremony featured a prayer, followed by a pipe ceremony, solstice stories and a feast.