Regina's Winston Knoll Collegiate closed Friday afternoon after COVID-19 case

A Regina high school is closing its doors Friday afternoon after a positive COVID-19 case.

The Regina Public School Board says it was informed of the positive case at Winston Knoll Collegiate around 11 a.m. Friday by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The school board said the person was last at the school on Tuesday, but as a safety precaution, it will be closing its doors Friday afternoon.

The board said accommodations will be made for families who are unable to pick up students. Families will get more information by the end of the day on Thanksgiving Monday, the board said.

Staff and students who are considered close contacts of the positive case will be contacted by the health authority. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to call HealthLine 811.