Regina will host Brier for 6th time in 2024

Curling Canada has announced Regina will play host to the 2024 Brier.

The national men's bonspiel was most recently held at the Brandt Centre in 2018, but the city's bid committee and its partners have made another successful pitch.

"Great volunteers, great fans, great facility, good hotel facilities — it's kind of gift-wrapped," Al Cameron, Curling Canada's director of communication and media relations, said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Longtime Regina volunteer Bernadette McIntyre, who chaired both the 2018 and 2024 bid committees, said being able to have the games and the party all in one place helped sweep out the competition.

"It's so convenient for hosting and being able to have more of an inside-festival atmosphere around the event. The interconnectivity is a huge asset," McIntyre said.

A sixth chance for Regina to host the event is especially welcome news to Jim Wilson, the president of CurlSask, whose Brier squad won the championship in 1980.

Having seen first-hand how Saskatchewan people support curling, Wilson said the province is the perfect host.

"I can walk around the street walking my dog when the Brier's on or when the Scotties are on, and I can look in every window and there's curling on TV — that's what makes this province so amazing," Wilson said, noting that curling is Saskatchewan's official sport.

The Brier is set to take over the REAL District from March 1 to 10, 2024. Information on tickets and volunteering for the bonspiel is expected to be announced in the new year.

The winner of that tournament will represent Canada a month later at the 2024 World Men's Curling Championship in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

The 2023 Brier is set for March 3-12 in London, Ont.

Ottawa will host the 2023 World Men's Curling Championship April 1-9.