'Gang war,' Whitehawk's ambition set stage for killings, Regina police expert tells jury

A former member of the Regina Police Service's street gang unit told a Regina jury on Friday that a gang war and the accused's ambition to climb through the ranks set the stage for the two homicides allegedly carried out by Dillon "Ricky" Whitehawk in 2019.

"Regina has always been, as long as I've been a police officer, very different with street gangs and their presence," said Const. Robert Weir, who was testifying as an expert witness and was not involved in the investigation.

Unlike in other cities, Weir testified, the gang scene in Regina has been dominated by a single, powerful gang with other smaller gangs competing against them.

Other cities normally have multiple gangs of roughly the same size and power competing for territory.

At the time of the 2019 killings of Denton and Toto, the dominant gang in the province's capital was the Indian Mafia (IM).

Gang war 'of sorts'

IM wasn't without challengers. In the Crown's opening statement, prosecutor Adam Breker told the jury that at the time of the killings, IM was "in a war of sorts."

Weir testified that multiple photos of Whitehawk, some taken after his arrest and others taken from a phone obtained during the investigation, show Whitehawk's left hand was covered with tattoos associated with the IM.

Weir said that a person is only able to get a tattoo with IM symbols after receiving permission from the gang's leadership and becoming a member.

Prosecutors also told the jury that Whitehawk was looking to climb through the ranks of the IM.

Weir testified that completing jobs or being violent against members of rival gangs can make a member quickly advance through a gang.

The Crown has alleged that Whitehawk's chosen method of advancement were the drive-by shootings that claimed the lives of Toto, 23, and Denton, 27, in 2019. Whitehawk, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in Regina on Monday.

A forensic pathologist testified on Thursday that single bullet wounds caused the deaths of Toto and Denton.

The Crown told the jury in their opening statement that there is no indication that Whitehawk knew either man, and that they may have been affiliated with a gang because of the colour of their clothing. The Crown has said the homicides were driven by Whitehawk's desire to climb up the ranks of of IM.

Crown lays out case

The first week of the trial has traced the steps of Regina police as they investigated the death of Denton on Nov. 9, 2019, and then the death of Toto, on Dec. 1, 2019.

Officers have testified about how they were able to obtain surveillance video that showed Denton's actions in the hours leading up to his death as well graphic surveillance video of Toto's death.

Police have told the jury how they recovered an SKS rifle that the Crown alleges is the weapon used in the drive-by shooting of Toto.

Along with the rifle, police retrieved gloves, a hat and a cellphone.

Investigators were able to access the phone, finding the Facebook app was logged into an account with the name "Ricky Bin Mobbin."

The jury was told in the prosecution's opening statement that "Ricky Bin Mobbin" was an alias used by Whitehawk.

Weir testified on Friday that the terms "mob," "mobbin" or "mobbing" were affiliated with the Indian Mafia as it was shorthand for mafia.

Trial expected to last three weeks

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Neil Robertson told jurors on Monday the trial is expected to last three weeks.

The trial is being held at the Delta Hotel in Regina to allow for physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitehawk is scheduled to face another first-degree murder trial in connection with the Jan. 2, 2020, death of Keesha Cree Alexandra Bitternose.