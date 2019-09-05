White Pony Lodge reporting thousands of syringes collected over last 3 years

Volunteers who patrol the streets of Regina for White Pony Lodge find all kinds of dangerous things: bladed weapons, ammo, ready-to-use Molotov cocktails and a rapidly increasing amount of syringes.

White Pony Lodge is a non-profit community organization that aims to improve the North Central neighbourhood in Regina.

Jan Morier, a board member with the organization, told CBC's The Morning Edition on Thursday that their patrol groups have collected 4,000 syringes in the past three years, many of which have needles.

Morier said poverty is a root cause for people taking what she describes as "risky" behaviour as they become more desperate, turning to drug-fuelled crime and violence.

Board member Jan Morier said the group finds all kinds of weapons, bullets and even improvised weapons like Molotov cocktails. (David Gutnick/CBC)

A resident of North Central for 15 years, Morier said she has recently noticed more gunfire, emergency sirens and other things which interrupt the peace of a backyard.

Morier said successful needle exchange programs and safe injection site programs in cities such as Edmonton make her wonder when Saskatchewan will adopt some of those practices.

These pills were among the dozen found by the White Pony Lodge patrol on a snowy sidewalk. Morier thinks supervised injection sites and other prevention programs could benefit Regina. (David Gutnick/CBC)

The organization keeps an eye out for dangers, holds regular soup kitchens and volunteers pick through garbage bins and recycling containers to remove needles and other dangers.

"Anything we can do to pick up to keep the children safe in the community; the alleys are their playgrounds," Morier said.