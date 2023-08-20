Increase in whistleblower complaints shows policy is working: City of Regina auditor
11 complaints were filed in 2022, six were investigated and only one complaint was substantiated
An increase in whistleblower complaints shows the City of Regina's whistleblower policy is working, according to the city's internal auditor.
Dhinakar Viswanathan presented his annual report on whistleblower complaints this week to the city's audit and finance committee — which was recently created by council at the direction of Mayor Sandra Masters.
The awareness "is seen in the number of increased complaints," Viswanathan said.
Eleven complaints were received in 2022, compared to seven in 2021.
Each complaint is assessed on whether there's enough information necessary to investigate, and if the complaint meets the city's reporting criteria for the whistleblower process
Of the 11 complaints received in 2022, six were investigated and only one was substantiated, according to the report.
The complaint alleged a conflict of interest after an employee was hired by a friend where the new employee directly reported to their friend.
Although the employee hired a friend, the investigation found there was a measure in place to prevent undue influence, according to the report.
WATCH | Why Regina council voted not allow alcohol consumption in city parks:
It's not clear what that measure was. The report is de-identified, meaning there is no information that could identify the complainant or the subjects of the complaint such as department, position or names.
The report says that additional actions — including changes to the reporting structure as well as additional training — were recommended and implemented in order to mitigate the conflict of interest
Changes to the reporting structure and training were recommended and implemented, to mitigate the conflict of interest risk.
"The code of conduct policy prohibits the hiring of family members in certain situations and it provides some parameters on friendships. It is a little bit ambiguous in that space, it doesn't specifically prohibit them but there are parameters within it that deal with that," said Maria Burns, City of Regina's manager of client services and labour relations.
Regina's whistleblower policy is supposed to provide a mechanism for employees to report wrongdoing related to the City of Regina in confidential manner without fear of reprisal, according to Viswanathan.
The policy defines wrongdoing as any illegal, unethical or inappropriate behaviour, including:
- Crime or suspected criminal activity.
- Fraud and theft.
- The wrongful or unauthorized acquisition, use, appropriation or disposal of City of Regina assets.
- Falsification, alteration, or manipulation of the City of Regina's documents, records or computer files.
- The violation of public trust or duty.
- Danger to public health or safety.
- The misuse of a position for personal gain.
- Financial irregularities.
- Any fraudulent claim for reimbursement of expenses by the City of Regina.