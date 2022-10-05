Regina executive committee clears way for smart water meter upgrade project

Regina is taking the final steps toward having new automated water meters installed at every business and home in the city.

On Wednesday, the city's executive committee signed off on new bylaw amendments that will help clear the path for the introduction of the new technology.

City council must still vote on the changes at a future meeting for them to become reality.

According to a report by city staff presented to executive committee, the new meters align with the city's goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

The new system will eliminate the need for city vehicles to drive around collecting readings, saving an estimated 10 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, according the city.

The meters will also ensure that customers are provided with up-to-date data on their water consumption, allowing them to detect water leaks and manage their water usage.

How it will all work

Installation of the new meters is set to begin this month and be completed by spring 2025.

Neptune Technology Group has been contracted to install meters over the next three years and will continue to provide the technology from 2022 to 2044.

A technician from Neptune will upgrade the meters, which are generally located inside the lowest level of a building. The technician will also install a transmitter on the outside of the building, typically near other utility access points.

The new meters will send the water readings to a the transmitter, which will then send them on to the city. No personal information will be transmitted, the report says.

The city says that many of the current water meters installed throughout the city are reaching the end of their lifecycle and that now is the perfect time to carry out these upgrades.

The project is expected to cost $42.5 million over five years.The project was already in the city's 2022 budget, with $10 million designated for the year.