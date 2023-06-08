Regina pool's opening day finishes early after bear spray used in change room

The opening day for Regina's Wascana Pool was suddenly cut short on Thursday, after someone used bear spray in one of the change rooms.

A spokesperson for the Regina Police Service confirmed the incident, adding that officers are investigating what occurred.

Someone used bear spray during an altercation in one of the change rooms, the City of Regina said in a statement sent to news media Thursday afternoon.

The pool was closed for the rest of Thursday, but will reopen Friday with increased security measures, the city said

The police spokesperson told CBC News that police would release more information later Thursday afternoon.

Thursday was supposed to be a culmination of a $16.5-million project giving citizens one of the "most accessible and inclusive" outdoor aquatic facilities in the country.

The city added a lazy river, two nine-metre-tall waterslides, diving boards, a leisure and lane pool that each measure 25 metres, as well as a hot tub.

An aerial view of the new Wascana Pool complex in Regina, Sask. (Cory Herperger/CBC News)

The facility contains signs translated to braille, accessible washrooms and changing areas, lifts or wheelchair ramps on the main water features and an accessible playground.

City council approved a plan to make the waterslides fully accessible through a lift and elevator system. The design has not been selected yet, and city officials have said neither would be in place until 2025.

Solar panels are installed atop the main structure. The facility is equipped with a regenerative pool water filtration system, a high-efficiency water heating plant and Regina's first recirculating spray pad.