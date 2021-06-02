Regina releases concept plan for new Wascana Pool

The City of Regina has released the concept plan for the new Wascana Pool and says construction is set to begin this month.

The design includes a waterslide, lane pool and concession stand, among other aspects. The city said the design was developed through extensive public engagement.

The design was approved by the Provincial Capital Commission — which operates the park — on May 20. The pool is set to open for its first full season in 2023.

"The new Wascana Pool can be enjoyed by everyone and increase visitation to our crown-jewel, Wascana Park," said Mayor Sandra Masters in a statement.

"When it opens, one can expect to see a walk-in leisure pool, lap pool, hot tub, waterslides, lazy river, along with accessible washrooms and change rooms."

Much of the funding for the pool is coming from the province's Municipal Economic Enhancement Program (MEEP), the city says. MEEP is providing $12 million.

There will also be an accessible playground and spray pad next to the pool, and the pool's concession will be open to both pool and park users.