Saskatchewan

Regina residents unconcerned as city introduces security to Wascana Pool after bear spray incident

While uniformed security made their presence known on Friday, no one who CBC News spoke to said they felt unsafe at the facility.

Approximately 200 people were exposed to bear spray on the opening day of the new Wascana Pool, police say

Alexander Quon · CBC News ·

Take a tour of Regina's new Wascana Pool that was created to be accessible, inclusive and sustainable

1 day ago
Duration 2:51
A pair of nine-metre tall waterslides are the central feature of the new Wascana Pool in Regina. The $16.5-million facility also includes a lazy river, diving boards, a 25-metre leisure pool, a 25-metre lane pool and a hot tub.

An overcast sky did little to stop Regina residents from piling into the Wascana Pool to enjoy the first free swim at the city's newest outdoor facility on Friday. 

Children swam with their parents along the lazy river, while youths raced to the pair of nine-metre waterslides.

Anne Michnik was one of the people happy to be at pool. She sat in a lawn chair as four generations of her family enjoyed the facility. 

"I think there's going to be an awful lot of children this summer that are going to have a very good time here. There's lots for everybody though, you know. I see every age here, which is great," said Michnik. 

The hustle and bustle was in stark contrast to Thursday — when the pool sat quiet and empty after the facility's opening day was cut short.

Regina police say they responded to Wascana Pool shortly after 2 p.m. and found about 200 people suffering from the effects of bear spray after it was used in one of the change rooms. 

Investigators are still looking for a group of four or five teenagers who witnesses say were responsible. 

Despite the police investigation, many people at the pool said the incident was far from their mind. 

"I love the pool, absolutely love the pool. Yeah, I mean, this is a brand new facility, second day old. It's beautiful here," said Kevin Keldeves, who was enjoying the 50-metre lap pool. 

Gail Greenberg, who was celebrating her 71st birthday, said she felt "absolutely" safe. 

"That was my one concern about lockers, lockers outside. It's perfect, accessible. The water is perfect. Temperature's not too cold. I love it. It's lovely," she said. 

In a statement on Friday, the City of Regina said Wascana Pool was designed with modern security features that will be "continuously evaluated and adjusted as required."

"Security measures are in place in all our facilities to help everyone enjoy our spaces safely," the statement read. 

Families, teenagers and children line up outside a concrete building with a sign on the front marking it as Wascana Pool.
People line up outside the entrance to the new Wascana Pool on June 8, 2023, the opening day for the new facility in Regina, Sask. (Samanda Brace/CBC)

On Friday, uniformed private security could be spotted around the facility. 

While security made their presence known, no one said they felt unsafe. 

"I just heard about [the bear mace incident] this morning from my wife.I believe it's just an isolated incident and hopefully it's just a one-time thing, somebody just trying to cause grief or make a bit of a scene for themselves," said Craig Wild. 

Jim Healey had wanted to check out the pool Thursday only to find it closed. That didn't deter him on Friday as CBC found him floating in the hot tub.

"[I] attended a few other matters this morning and here I am," Healey said. "I don't think anybody's going to bother me."

With files from Bryanna Frankel

