Regina wants to hear from citizens about reducing single-use plastics
Survey part of city administration's research into eliminating some plastics
Regina has put out a survey for residents and businesses to get their opinions on reducing the use of single-use plastics.
The survey will help the administration develop recommendations for city council when it comes to reducing single-use items including plastic bags, disposable food containers, lids, drinking straws, and plastic cutlery.
The recommendations could include from limiting single-use plastics to banning some items.
The survey is part of the administration's research that will be part of a report to council recommending the next steps regarding singe-use plastics.
The report will likely go to council in early 2020.
Residents can respond to the survey online at Regina.ca/plastic until Oct. 25.
A number of cities and municipalities are looking into limiting or banning single-use plastics.
And the federal government said it is planning to ban single-use plastics in Canada by 2021.
The items that would be part of the ban have yet to be decided.