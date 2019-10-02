Regina wants to hear from citizens about reducing single-use plastics

Regina has put out a survey for residents and businesses to get their opinions on reducing the use of single-use plastics.

The survey will help the administration develop recommendations for city council when it comes to reducing single-use items including plastic bags, disposable food containers, lids, drinking straws, and plastic cutlery.

The recommendations could include from limiting single-use plastics to banning some items.

The survey is part of the administration's research that will be part of a report to council recommending the next steps regarding singe-use plastics.

The report will likely go to council in early 2020.

Residents can respond to the survey online at Regina.ca/plastic until Oct. 25.

A number of cities and municipalities are looking into limiting or banning single-use plastics.

And the federal government said it is planning to ban single-use plastics in Canada by 2021.

The items that would be part of the ban have yet to be decided.