Regina police looking for man in connection with sexual assault, confinement

The Regina Police Service is looking for a 31-year-old man wanted in connection with a sexual assault.

Roland Todd Sasakamoose is facing six charges, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

Sasakamoose is charged in connection with an incident on June 24, the police said in a news release.

He is described as about five foot 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Sasakamoose is tattooed on his arms, chest and neck. Some distinctive tattoos include the name "Khali" on his neck and "Plains Cree Pride 306" on his chest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.