A 12-year-old boy is scheduled to appear in court Thursday in connection with a fire that started in the paper towel aisle of the Rochdale Walmart in the north end of the city.

The boy has been charged with arson, the Regina Police Service said.

Police and fire trucks rushed to the store around 8:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday, after smoke was reported in the building. Staff and shoppers were evacuated from the building.

"The building was filled with a really thick, bad-smelling smoke," said Jordan Blodgett, who was at a Tim Horton's near the store and witnessed the fire response.

Taylor Deis was at Walmart at the time and confirmed the fire was coming from the paper towel aisle. She captured a quick video before staff and customers had to leave.

Fellow shopper Michelle Morrow never saw the source of the fire, nor did she hear a fire alarm.

Her only indication that something was wrong, aside from the smoke, was a man speaking unclearly over the intercom telling people to "get out."

Morrow said she wasn't impressed by the evacuation methods.

Blodgett took video of the scene outdoors, showing a smokey haze floating from the Walmart entrance and red fire truck lights flashing.

Regina Police say firefighters put out the fire and cleared the building.

Police say no one was injured.

Smoke and water damage to the merchandise in the store was "significant," police said.

Police said the investigation was assisted by management and security staff at the store, who made surveillance video available.

There is no word yet on how long the store will have to be closed for repairs and cleanup.

On Wednesday morning, staff at the Rochdale location was not answering its phones.