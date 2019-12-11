Fire in Regina Walmart leads to evacuation Tuesday

Fire disrupted an evening of holiday shopping at the Rochdale Walmart in the north end of Regina.

Police and fire trucks rushed to the store around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, after smoke was reported in the building.

"The building was filled with a really thick, bad-smelling smoke," said Jordan Blodgett, who was at a Tim Horton's near the store and witnessed the fire response.

Blodgett took video of the scene, showing a smokey haze floating from the Walmart entrance and red fire truck lights flashing.

Regina Police say firefighters put out the fire and cleared the building.

People were evacuated from the Rochdale Walmart on Tuesday night. (Screenshot Linsey Lynn Yanke/Facebook)

Police say no one was injured but they want the public's help determining what started that fire.

There is no word yet on how long the store will have to be closed for repairs and cleanup.

As of Wednesday morning, staff at the Rochdale location was not answering its phones.