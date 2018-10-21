Mother of teen slain in Regina vows to fight for justice

The family and friends of a 16-year-old girl who was slain last Sunday in Regina gathered to remember and honour the girl in front of the home where she died.

It was a solemn gathering where tears were shed, words of advice offered up and chants of "justice" echoed throughout the neighbourhood.

"My daughter needs justice and I'm going to fight until she gets it," the girl's mother said in Grassick Park, across from the home where her daughter died.

The teen was the fifth homicide in Regina this year. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death.

The mother of the slain teen kneeled down in the grass, as a group of supporters formed a circle around her, and she spoke of intergenerational trauma and peer pressure.

"I want you youth to do what you want to do. Don't do it to fit in," she said to a group of teenage girls.

The mother urged those who knew her daughter to remember the teen's smile and big heart. Beyond that, the family declined to comment and asked for privacy.

The boy accused of killing the teen will be back in court on Friday.