Regina vehicle thefts up 39% in 2018 compared to last year

Car thefts were up 39 per cent in the first seven months of the year compared to last year, according to the latest numbers from the Regina Police Service.

The year-to-date increase covers the period of January through July compared to the same time period in 2017. There were 708 vehicles stolen during that period this year, an increase of 200 from last year.

Police Chief Evan Bray said car thefts, like any crime, are complicated with no one solution and are often tied to other offences.

"It is very tightly tied to some of the high risk activity in our community, particularly around drugs," Bray said on Wednesday.

"You get one offence, you're probably going to get 18 offences."

But it's not always a situation where someone left their keys in the vehicle or a case where a thief smashes a window and rides off into the night.

Sometimes, vehicle thefts are domestic in nature. A family member might take the car without the consent of the owner. Maybe someone throws a party and when they wake up, the vehicle is gone, Bray said.

There's really no one solution to addressing vehicle thefts, Bray said. It's a multi-faceted issue which requires the stolen auto unit at the RPS to collaborate with the drug unit or the gang unit.

"Really what we have to dig into is ways to prevent that, working with those that are committing these crimes, finding out why they are and trying to prevent them from that recidivism that is happening in the community," Bray said.

"It's a monumental task."