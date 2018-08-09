Man gets shot at after chasing down truck with person who allegedly vandalized garage

A man was apparently shot at after trying to chase down a truck carrying someone who allegedly spray painted a garage door.

Regina police say a two-toned blue and grey truck was in a back alley on the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue N. when a passenger got out of the vehicle and allegedly vandalized the door.

A nearby man yelled at the vandals, which resulted in the passenger getting back into the vehicle and it driving off. In an attempt to get the licence plate of the truck, the yeller ran after the truck.

The truck stopped a few houses down and the window rolled down when a "loud bang" was heard. Police are investigating the incident as a gun shot.

The vehicle then drove away, heading east.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.