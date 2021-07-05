From vandalism to artwork: Regina underpass gets fresh makeover to combat unwanted graffiti

Erickka Patmore mixes paint in the warm underpass below Albert Street in Wascana Park as she gently paints the wall. She's one of 10 artists being paid to turn the underpass from a graffiti hotspot into a tourist destination.

"I can't think of a better way to gently discourage vandalism while making this tunnel feel safer and more welcoming for everyone at the same time," Patmore said.

The 10 artists were commissioned by the Cathedral Village Arts Festival in partnership with the City of Regina, Provincial Capital Commission and Cathedral Area Community Association.

The project is funded by grants from the city and various sponsorships, and is designed to combat the rampant graffiti in the tunnel.

Brooklyn Wingert is the mural co-ordinator and a volunteer with the Cathedral Village Arts Festival. She said the project was daunting to co-ordinate, but there's evidence from studies that show urban artwork can help combat graffiti and promote a safer community.

"So on average, this tunnel gets graffitied every one to three days, and so for the City of Regina, they have to bring out a specific company to remove it at hundreds of dollars per time," Wingert said. "It's a huge benefit for the community."

Erickka Patmore's style leans towards abstraction and bright colours with mixing styles to honour the 30th anniversary of the Cathedral Arts Festival and its pearl anniversary. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The community has been incredibly supportive, she said. Wingert hopes it will revitalize the tunnel and become a tourist destination.

"It's been a long time coming and just a very inspirational and a real honour to be the organizer for it," Wingert said.

The artists will be working in small groups until the beginning of August, but the work won't stop in 2021. There are four smaller sections that will be done in 2022 and it will be redone every two to three years.

Brooklyn Wingert is the mural co-ordinator for the Cathedral Village Arts Festival mural project. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Each artist has their own style. Patmore's leans toward abstraction and bright colours, mixing styles to honour the 30th anniversary of the Cathedral Arts Festival.

"I find it so therapeutic. I'm able to just translate my thoughts and feelings onto like a canvas or a wall without worrying about filtering myself and just letting, like, pure expression come through. It's so fulfilling," she said.

Erickka Patmore is one of the artists commissioned by the Cathedral Village Arts Festival to paint the Albert Street underpass. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Geanna Dunbar's piece is more realistic and representative. The freelance artist chose to use a theme of history of Wascana Park. She's been learning more about her own family history of being Cree-Métis and found her ancestors used to hunt buffalo in the area.

"They used to skin and dry and tan the hide in this area. So immediately I was like, 'Well, I'm going to do a buffalo,'" Dunbar said. "And then I knew for a while that we had a record breaking turtle here. And I was like, 'Oh, I'm totally doing the turtle that lives in the lake.'"

Geanna Dunbar wanted to honour the history of Wascana Park and the animals in it in her piece. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Dunbar said it was stressful painting the piece because she wanted to do it well and be respectful, but overall she was grateful for the opportunity. The feedback from the community has been awesome, she said.

"What I hope they'll take away is just respecting the land and having a new outlook to it. Some people don't realize that this is a really nice park," Dunbar said. "There's just so much history and great things in Regina and you just have to look for it."

People walking by as Dunbar was working were grateful, saying they love the progress and that it's better than hand drawn male genitalia that used to adorn the space. Dunbar said graffiti is urban art, but that it's important to be respectful and not vandalize.

"I just took the tunnel a few days before coming here and it was awful. Like, it's vulgar," Dunbar said. "When you see the people and kids and seniors and families that walk through here day by day, you can tell it was really needed."

Geanna Dunbar is a freelance artist based in Regina. She wanted to honour her heritage and the history of Wascana in her piece. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Dunbar said she hopes youth who see the art know she was self-taught and that there are opportunities for everybody.

"If you work hard and you do things right, you can have your own wall. Just respect the art, respect the property. If you want to make a difference, then do it the right way."