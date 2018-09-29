Like the first blooms of spring, a vibrant transformation at Regina's Ukrainian Co-op has speedily sprung up.

"It's beautiful," a passerby remarked Thursday over noon hour.

Necks craned out of car windows. People stopped in the middle of the sidewalk to stare. Snapshots landed on Instagram.

Brenwold said he drew inspiration for the mural from designs on Ukrainian Easter eggs inside the store. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

When completed, Brenwold's mural will wrap all the way around the Regina landmark. Ukrainian Co-op incorporated in 1937. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Anyone who commutes in the city's downtown has likely noticed how, over the past month, Jez Brendwold has been meticulously painting the building's vivid floral facelift.

"People are stopping me just when I'm working and people are talking all the time about it," he said.

"There was a family actually that came by earlier and they were like 'my baba would love this!' If I can make the grandparents like it and appreciate aerosol art, I think I'm doing pretty well."

Brendwold, who is a graffiti artist, hopes the mural helps to beautify the area and deter senseless tagging. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

The 22-year-old aerosol artist began the mural on a small section in the back that had been vandalized with a graffiti tag. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Rain or shine, the 22-year-old graffiti artist comes each day with armloads of aerosol paints.

Brenwold said he drew inspiration for most of the piece from Ukrainian Easter eggs in the store, taking photos of the intricate designs and spraying them into vibrant giants.

"I was trying to get the most Ukrainian feel out of it," he said.

The mural is meant to honour Ukrainian culture in Saskatchewan. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

He started with the colours then did the black part last.

"It's kind of one of the big things that surprises people," he said.

Brenwold works with impressive speed and accuracy. He hopes to have the design wrap around the entire building before it gets too cold.

The mural's crowning jewel is a scene of golden wheat, held in an ornate oval. Brenwold said it's a tip of the hat to the store's long history in the community.

The mural's vocal point is a golden wheat field. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Last summer Brenwold painted a few other murals in Regina's Heritage neighbourhood. Including this piece that he worked on with local artist Benjamin Ironstand. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Earlier this summer he spotted some graffiti tags on the back shed of the store and approached Ukrainian Co-op staff with an offer to paint something beautiful on the building.

He'd done some work with Street Culture Kids and Regina's Heritage Community Association, painting murals on other parts of 11th Avenue as part of an effort to beautify the community and discourage graffiti tagging.

"It's a great program. It's allowed me to do a lot with myself, with my life," he said. "This mural was an effort to bring a little bit more excitement … more vibrance to the streets."

Brenwold and Ironstand also worked on other murals along Regina's 11th Street as part of a anti-graffiti initiative lead by the Heritage Community Association. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Brenwold is planning to do another mural on Regina's Victoria Club. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Karen Rogers, general manager of Ukrainian Co-op, said Brenwold's pitch was an easy sell to the store's board. Now that it's nearly finished, everyone is thrilled.

Rogers said the way it honours Saskatchewan's Ukrainian culture is appreciated by many. The Ukrainian Co-op was incorporated in 1937, according to Rogers.

She said she likes it because even in the depths of winter, it will remind her that spring is coming again.

Jez Brendwold works on his mural at Regina's Ukrainian co-op. He painted the colours first then filled in the black spaces. (Madeline Kotzer, CBC News)

Brenwold, who often paints portraits on small pieces of found material, said he enjoyed the process of creating a massive work of art, although it was a challenge.

"It's been a very long, hard process but it's been very rewarding at the same time," he said. "There will be more mural projects."

Brenwold said he is hoping to complete another mural in the future on the Victoria Club's vacant walls. Check out his work on Instagram @jeztheclumsy or akmemurals.com.