One dead, one injured in Friday night collision in north Regina

One man is dead and another is in hospital after a collision near Regina's Eastview subdivision Friday night.

Regina police say officers were called to the 700 block of McDonald Street at Ross Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. CST. Initial investigation at the scene indicated a vehicle struck the back of a large industrial truck that was stopped southbound on McDonald Street at the intersection.

The 36-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital. His injuries are unknown. The driver of the industrial truck wasn't hurt.

Police say the family of the man who died has been notified, but his name isn't being released. The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.