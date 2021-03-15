Regina expands testing, recommends against travel as variant cases rise

With COVID-19 variant of concern (VOC) cases rising in Regina, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is expanding its efforts to keep residents safe.



As of Thursday, Regina's drive-thru COVID-19 test site has expanded its hours. The site will now open at 11:30 a.m. CST and close at 9 p.m. CST.

Currently, the drive-thru testing site is experiencing longer than expected waits as more people go to get tested. While the site operates on a first-come, first-served basis, and wait times vary in length, the SHA says some people are waiting more than three hours for their test.

"We ... encourage everyone to be kind and take care for others, including pedestrians in the area, while they are in line," the SHA said in a news release.

In the days ahead, the SHA says the testing site's operating hours will continue to increase, first to 12 hours a day then to 16 hours a day, to meet the increased demand.

Those going to get tested at the drive-thru are asked to bring a valid form of identification, preferably a Saskatchewan Health Card, for everyone in the car getting tested and to wear a mask during the registration process.

Travel to and from the Regina area not recommended

Earlier this week, the Saskatchewan government also issued a travel advisory for Regina and the surrounding areas.Travel is not recommended in or out of the region "unless absolutely necessary," the government said in a news release on Tuesday.

However, SHA has clarified that those recommendations do not apply to people travelling for essential reasons, including those going to medical appointments, getting medical care or getting or receiving compassionate care.

"Residents are reminded of the importance of continuing to go to medical appointments and receiving medical care when necessary," the SHA said in a Thursday news release.

According to the SHA, compassionate care can include situations such as family or support people being present during end-of-life care or after a major surgery. However, these caregivers will need to undergo a health screening and wear a medical-grade mask while inside the home or facility.

Regina long-term care homes are also restricting family visits, except for palliative or end-of-life situations when approved by the care team. Those restrictions will be reviewed and re-evaluated on April 6.

When people are travelling in or out of the Regina area for essential reasons, the SHA recommends not making any other stops or visits beyond the purpose of their trip.