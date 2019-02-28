Stigma around Regina Transit as 'mode of last resort' exists but rider demographics changing: acting director

There might be a stigma around riding the bus, but that's changing, according to Regina Transit's acting director.

Nathan Luhning acknowledged that stigma during a conversation with CBC Radio's Morning Edition.

"I wouldn't disagree with that," the acting director said when asked if the bus is seen as a last resort by residents of the Queen City. "I've encountered that in many cities where they believe that."

In response to a CBC story about a day spent using Regina Transit, Twitter users weighed in, calling it "a mode of last resort" and referring to an unfavourable impression about using the bus.

Transit has a stigma in Regina.<br>(it’s seen as a mode of last resort. a sign that you don’t have other options. etc)<br><br>Until we get rid of stigma, all the improvements in the world to fares, routes, frequency, etc won’t matter.<br><br>Look at Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary - much less stigma —@Drofmab I agree about the stigma. When I worked at the govt of sk in an Deputy Minister office we had an assistant deputy who used the bus everyday to get to wrk and when others learnt about it they gasps "why when u don't have too". —@Magdalene2468

Luhning said the demographics of bus riders are changing, though. More young people, and people who are just entering the workforce, are now riding the bus.

"We know it's true that transit is a cheaper option to use when compared to buying and maintaining and using a private automobile," he said. "I think we're seeing a lot of people recognize that and jump onto that option of transit."

Uncertainty biggest challenge to increasing ridership

While the City of Regina's transit system enjoyed an almost four per cent increase in ridership in 2018, there are still challenges in getting people to try it out.

"When people are going to take the bus, their biggest apprehension is uncertainty" around things like where the bus is and whether things are running on time, Luhning said.

To address those issues, the City of Regina has invested in the Transit Live system.

The Morning Edition received a lot of comments on the bus system in Regina including the stigma around taking the bus. Nathan Luhning is the Acting Director of Transit for the city of Regina and speaks to host Stefani Langenegger about this and more. 8:09

Regina Transit buses are all now equipped with GPS units that transmit data to the system.

Transit Live is updated every three seconds, according to Luhning. In the winter months, that means people can reduce the amount of time they spend in the cold waiting for a bus.

Expanded maintenance garage will help future plans

Regina Transit's maintenance garage is currently being expanded, Luhning says, which will help the current fleet grow and, in turn, improve service in the city.

"Right now we run a lot of 40-foot buses — the standard size — but we want to look at expanding to a 60-foot bus, which is an articulating, or some people call it an accordion-style bus," he said.

The city is also looking into different fuel options for the transit fleet.