Regina Transit driver charged after pedestrian struck by bus

A Regina Transit driver was charged for failing to yield to a pedestrian after hitting a person in an intersection on Saturday.

Police were called to the intersection of 12th Avenue and Lorne Street just after 10 p.m. CST for a reported motor vehicle collision.

Police determined the bus was driving east on 12th Avenue and turning north on Lorne Street when it struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, an adult man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Regina Police confirmed the man was released from hospital on Saturday night.

Anyone who has information that could assist police in their investigation was asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

This is the second accident involving a Regina Transit bus and a pedestrian in less than two weeks.

A man was killed when he was hit by a bus on Broad Street on Feb. 3. Police said the driver in that incident would not face criminal charges.