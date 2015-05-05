Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being hit by a Regina Transit bus

A person suffered minor injuries after being hit by a bus Monday evening in Regina.

Police said the incident happened around 9 p.m. at Parliament Avenue and Rae Street.

The bus was heading south on Rae Street and was making an eastbound turn onto Parliament Avenue when the pedestrian was hit by it.

The person was taken to Regina General Hospital with minor injuries.

This is the third time a Regina Transit bus has hit a pedestrian in less than two months.

A man was killed when he was hit by a bus on Broad Street on Feb. 3. Police said the driver in that incident would not face criminal charges.

On Feb. 13 a transit driver was charged for failing to yield to a pedestrian, after hitting a person in the intersection of 12th Avenue and Lorne Street.

An investigation into Monday's incident is ongoing and anyone who has information can contact Regina Police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.