Regina transit coalition says challenge not a success after only 3 councillors take part

A coalition that challenged Regina's elected officials to rely on the bus for 48 hours says only three councillors took part.

As a result, the Regina Citizens Public Transit Coalition says they can't consider it a success.

"I would consider it 100 per cent if all the councillors and the mayor rode the bus, but until that occurs, we're going to have problems," said Terri Sleeva, a member of the organization.

The coalition held a press conference on Friday as it released the feedback it received from councillors who took part in the challenge. Those were Ward 1 Coun. Cheryl Stadnichuk, Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens and Ward 8 Coun. Shanon Zachidniak.

Mayor Sandra Masters did not take part, but a member of her staff rode instead, allowing her office to provide feedback to the coalition.

The conclusion from the councillors' feedback was that while buses going to and from their workplace were on time, a major challenge is the frequency of buses on certain routes as well as a need for better service on Sundays and holidays.

"We need more frequent service so more people will get on the bus and we'll all be able to get where we need to go," said Florence Stratton, a local activist and advocate.

Stratton added that she believes transit can serve as a solution to many problems that occur in downtown, including parking, traffic congestion and the city's goal of becoming a net-zero city by 2050.

Stadnichuk told CBC earlier this month that her experience taking part in the 48-hour challenge was good.

"I think some people think of [transit as being for] people who are poor, or who can't afford a car," she said.

"It's actually a good option to getting around the city if you want to. So we just have to make it as efficient as possible for people."

On Friday, Sleeva said she would like to see city council prioritize Regina Transit instead of spending a large amount of money on a series of mega-projects like those recommended by the catalyst committee.

"I've done this for 20 years. I don't want to do it for another 20," Sleeva said.