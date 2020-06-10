Regina bus riders may have to start paying for transit again

Regina's Executive Committee is looking at reinstating fares for buses that were wavied during the pandemic.

Assuming the committee approves, the collection of fares that has been suspended since March is set to resume on June 29th.

There is still a 15-person limit on Regina Transit buses. At the end of May, Regina was seeing an uptick of passengers, so they had to make adjustments. The city has a fleet of spare buses sitting throughout the city, so if the bus has too many passengers on it, the driver can radio for another bus to reduce passenger load.

City staff are recommending that plastic safety shields be installed on all buses to protect the drivers.

Even with the customers paying again, the city expect bus revenues to be down $5 million by the end of the year. The plans for transit are being discussed at today's executive committee meeting, starting at 2 p.m. CST.