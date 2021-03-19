No leaks or injuries after train car derailment in Regina, CP Rail says

A derailment just south of Dewdney near the McIntyre crossing was reported to the Regina Fire Department around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to CP rail.

Fire hazmat crews were dispatched to the scene, where they confirmed that there were no leaks of any chemicals or materials and no injuries.

Four cars in total were derailed, and CP was able to move cars out of the way that were still attached to those that were derailed.

"There was one car that was still attached that had car gasoline, and they were able to move that one out of the way," said Deputy Fire Chief Neil Sundeen. "And then the ones that were all tipped over were empty cars."

Sundeen said that the derailment did not impact traffic flow on Dewdney or nearby businesses.

CP said the derailment caused the train to block a number of train crossings in Regina, and regrets the inconvenience it may have caused.

Fire crews were on scene for less than an hour. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation, according to CP.