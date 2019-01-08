Const. Curtis Warnar sighed and flipped on his lights moments after the driver of a grime-covered Ford F-150 cut him off.

"You can see the backseat passenger putting on her seatbelt," Warnar said, leaving the unmarked SUV.

Red and blue flashed across his face as he peered at the two licences — two of thousands he's dealt with in his role as a traffic cop.

Warnar said the driver cursed him out, but he wasn't phased.

A long list of the driver's previous infractions, like speeding through school zones or driving while impaired, popped on his screen.

Warnar ticketed the driver for failing to signal a lane change and the backseat driver for not wearing her seatbelt.

While the tickets printed, a radio call came in about a suspected impaired driver exiting the parking lot of an Earls restaurant on south Albert Street while rolling a joint.

Warnar is joining the Forensic Identification Unit after six years with the traffic unit. He enjoyed being the voice of the @RPSTrafficUnit account, but has grown tired of people's persistent negativity.

"Eventually that starts to grate on you," he said. "It's time to move on."

Okay <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a>... I officially give up! What will it take to have all drivers in the city learn to pull to the RIGHT and stop for sirens/lights? I'll have a few videos to share... This Driver got a $202 speeding ticket and $125 for failing to pull to the RIGHT and stop <a href="https://twitter.com/reginapolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reginapolice</a> <a href="https://t.co/kGEKvdUbtz">pic.twitter.com/kGEKvdUbtz</a> —@RPSTrafficUnit

Warnar talks with his hands as he drives and then laughs because he's often criticized for the habit. He said he's criticized for nearly everything he does, as a traffic officer.

It was the beginning of his 12-hour shift between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m.

He likens traffic enforcement shifts to "choose your own adventure," depending on the day. Tasks can include impaired driving pullovers, unregistered vehicle enforcement or radar checks, as well as paper work and traffic court.

Officers also help the patrol team on the night shit — attending a suicide-in-progress or domestic calls.

However, Warnar said people don't take traffic cops seriously and often say "don't you have something better to do?"

Todays <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/facepalm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#facepalm</a> moment. Pulling up to a 2 vehicle rear end (15 min old) and watch a 3rd vehicle slide and hit the back of one of the vehicles. Driver then argues excessively (Roadside Court) about their undo care and attention ticket <a href="https://twitter.com/reginapolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reginapolice</a> <a href="https://t.co/M8zhVl8dCF">pic.twitter.com/M8zhVl8dCF</a> —@RPSTrafficUnit

Tickets tend to be the final straw for many people, who then take out their frustrations on the officer by screaming and yelling, he said.

Warnar isn't sure why.

"It's not like I'm going to be like oh OK, since you've sworn and screamed at me obviously you don't deserve a ticket and I'll just rip this up and walk away."

Warnar shared a story of a woman who essentially called the cops on herself.

The traffic team received a complaint about speeders in the 2500 block of Pasqua Street, so Warnar set up radar there.

The woman he caught speeding wasn't pleased, so he explained the concerned caller was worried for the kids in the area.

"She goes: 'well, that was me.'"

The woman was adamant that it was people doing 130 km/h, not 67, who were the danger.

Regina Police Const. Curtis Warnar said he's often criticized for crimes that have nothing to do with his traffic unit. For example, he pulled over a man for speeding in a school zone and the man yelled at Warnar because something had been stolen from his garage. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

The voice of @RPSTrafficUnit

Warnar used the team's Twitter account to engage with the public.

He believes the use of social media has been successful. Warnar used the platform to call out bad or dangerous drivers, and bust common myths.

Warnar said tweets straight from a traffic officer allow traditional safety messages to resonate with people in a way that previously did not.

"[SGI] can always do the preaching right; they're kind of like dad telling you to wear your seatbelt," he said. "We get this car doing 90 in a 50 and I tweet a shot of that radar and everyone's like holy crap I live right near there."

The tweeting was often well-received, with people offering positive feedback or disbelief depending on the content. Warnar said another officer will continue to use the Twitter account.

He posted about some of the most serious cases he saw, like the man who was four times the legal level of impairment while attempting to drive his kids to school.

Yet another wonderful display of driving. Had this vehicle disobey an amber light, by making no attempt to stop and accelerating through the intersection. The driver then comes to a complete stop in the middle of the left-turn lane. $355 in fines <a href="https://twitter.com/reginapolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reginapolice</a> <a href="https://t.co/1NKmBNqajc">pic.twitter.com/1NKmBNqajc</a> —@RPSTrafficUnit

The circumstances still haunt the father-of-two.

People don't think traffic offences are a big deal "until they have a situation where they're going to impact somebody's life — either their own or somebody else's being in a serious or fatal collision," he said.

"I think that would change their opinion pretty quickly."