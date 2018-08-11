Regina traffic control boxes adorned with public art to discourage graffiti

17 traffic control boxes in downtown Regina were brought to life last week.

The Mural Art Program by Regina Downtown was created to bring colourful, vinyl prints to the otherwise plain boxes. The prints are plastered on the control boxes and were designed by local artists in the city.

The project is part of a larger program by the City and Regina police to address graffiti issues.

Creators were asked to submit original artwork that showcased Regina as a community. The deadline for submission was in April and the prints started going up on July 30.

There are now seven boxes down 11th Avenue that have colourful prints, as well as one near Victoria Park and eight down Broad Street.

Here are some of the featured public art pieces with an interactive map to find each masterpiece!

Located on the Northwest corner of Broad St & 15th Ave, "The Happy Little Beaver and Friends" was created by Stan Channing, aka Rob Bos. Channing found a love for art after retirement and this is his first digital piece. (Art by Stan Channing/Regina Downtown)

Embracing her Métis heritage, Phyillis Jarret-Poitras created "Circle of Rejuvenation". The detailed print has each bead graphically drawn. Jarret-Poitras then put the beads into the flower piece by piece. ( Art by Phyllis Jarrett-Poitras/Regina Downton)

"Dance All Night" is by Regina-born artist Chris Morin. He says his artwork gives subtle nods to the environment it's placed in. Morin's piece is placed across the street from Q Nightclub with a few coffeehouses nearby. (Art by Chris Morin/Regina Downtown)

This piece, located on the corner of Victoria Ave and Scarth St., features a picture from the city's archives. (Art by City of Regina Archives/Regina Downtown)

Located on the northeast corner of Broad Street and College Avenue, "To Consider and Pursue" was made by Sarah Cummings Truszkowski. She says she "aims to break down inequalities in our society through my art, inequalities that I see and feel every day." (Art by Sarah Cummings Truszkowski/Regina Downtown)

Click on the locations below to find out more about the control boxes and their artists!