Regina toddler dies, turning aggravated assault case into death investigation

Regina police say a one-year-old girl who was the victim of an alleged aggravated assault last week has died, turning the case into a death investigation.

On the evening of Oct. 7, police said EMS rushed the toddler to hospital, where healthcare workers called to report the incident. Paramedics told police the child had critical injuries suspected to be from physical abuse.

On Thursday, Regina police issued a news release stating the girl had died of her injuries last Friday evening.

A 20-year-old man, who isn't related to the girl but lived in the same home, was initially charged with aggravated assault and endangering the child's life. However, given the change of circumstances, the Regina Police Service said those charges are likely to change.

"The Regina Children's Justice Centre and RPS Major Crimes Unit have been working with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and the Crown to determine appropriate next steps in this case," the RPS wrote in its news release.

The Regina Children's Justice Centre includes police investigators, child protection workers from the Ministry of Social Services, child abuse physicians from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and staff from the Crown Prosecutor's Office.

The accused made a brief court appearance Thursday, before being remanded into custody.

He's scheduled back in court next Tuesday.