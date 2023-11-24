Regina to host Vanier Cup for 1st time in 2025

Regina will be hosting its first ever Vanier Cup.

USPORTS announced on Saturday that the 2025 Canadian national university football championship will be played at Mosaic Stadium, the home of the University of Regina Rams and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Lisette Johnson-Stapley, USPORTS' chief sport officer, said the organization is thrilled to bring the Vanier Cup to Regina.

"The city is known for its enthusiasm for football and deeply engaged fan base, which solidifies Regina's status as a city where football plays a significant and beloved role in the community's sports culture," Johnson-Stapely said in a statement.

"Hosting the Vanier Cup for the first time is an incredibly memorable experience, and we look forward to celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Cup with the University of Regina."

The University of Regina is still looking for its Vanier Cup win. The Rams only appearance was in 2000 in a loss to the University of Ottawa Gee Gees.

It's not the first time Canadian university football's biggest game is being played in Saskatchewan. Saskatoon hosted the Vanier Cup in 2006 at Griffiths Stadium, the University of Saskatchewan's Huskies home field. The Huskies have won three Vanier Cups.

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies lost to the Université Laval Rouge et Or in the 2022 Vanier Cup. (Derek El/Electric Umbrella)

Quebec City to host in 2026

USPORTS also announced that the 2026 Vanier Cup will take place at Université Laval in Quebec City.

The 2022 Vanier Cup in London, Ont., generated $2.4 million in economic activity, according to USPORTS.

USPORT said it expects similar benefits in Regina and Quebec City.

"Celebrating the Vanier Cup's legacy in Regina and Laval for the 2025 and 2026 championships represents a thrilling new chapter in Canadian university football," Johnson-Stapley said.

"These cities embody the spirit and passion of the sport, and their selection as host cities is a testament to their vibrant communities and commitment to excellence in athletics."

The University of British Columbia Thunderbirds and Université Montréal Carabins are competing for the 2023 Vanier Cup at Richardson Memorial Football in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday. The 2024 championship game will also be played there.